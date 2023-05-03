When the Toronto Cat Rescue was asked to take in hundreds of rescued cats and kittens, the not-for-profit organization did not hesitate to open its doors.

It's because, Cassandra Koenen, the communications director of the Toronto Cat Rescue, says the city "has the capacity to help."

"They always respond graciously with donations. And we've never had a problem finding homes for these cats … Toronto loves to help," she said in an interview with CP24.com.

"It's a safe gamble that we're going to be able to respond, and has proven out again this time."

The Toronto Cat Rescue has agreed to accommodate 135 of the nearly 200 felines saved by a rescue partner from a home a couple of hours away from the city. The other cats were sent to another rescue group.

It is the Toronto Cat Rescue’s largest intake from one home, Koenen says. While they have been involved in cases where there have been 300 cats in the residence, only 70 to 80 felines were brought to them.

Of the 135 felines, 80 arrived in Toronto last week, including 11 nursing cats, 41 kittens and five pregnant mothers.

"Almost all of them are doing extremely well in foster and continuing to thrive and will stay with us until they're ready for adoption," Koenen said.

The remaining 55 are being held in a facility and must be spayed or neutered before being transferred to Toronto, which is expected to happen in the coming weeks.

For the most part, the cats and kittens were in good health when they were rescued despite many having an upper respiratory infection.

"We did see a lot of very thin cats that are certainly undernourished, and that's a lot of what we're doing is making sure that they're getting lots of the right kinds of food and as much as they want," she said, adding the cats had also been given antibiotics.

Koenen anticipates other medical issues could be discovered later as the cats get the proper care.

"There's some cats who will probably need dental. There are cats that may have issues that you know until they can have a thorough vet check, we may not know, or it might come up in the next few weeks as we spend more time with them and they're within our care for longer. That's often the case as well," she said.

"We just don't know what's lingering. And obviously, these cats have never seen the vet before they came to us."

That is the danger posed when people hoard pets. Koenen said most cases involve people who "think they are doing the right thing," but they are actually doing the opposite.

"These are individuals who care about cats, who love cats, who think they're helping. They think they're saving them," she said.

"They truly believe that, and they just lose touch of what is rational and what is appropriate."

While she cannot share specific details about the case for privacy reasons, Koenen said not one of the rescued felines was spayed or neutered, which could have led to the situation getting out of hand.

"If a mother cat can give birth to three litters a year, and then each litter, there are three to five cats, it does not take long for the population to explode the way it does," she said.

It is the reason why Toronto pet owners are not allowed to keep more than six cats simultaneously in any dwelling unit. Once the number of pets becomes uncontrollable, Koenen said it would be impossible for owners to provide the proper care.

"They deserve to know whether they're sick, or they've been hurt, or there's something going on with them. Despite your best efforts, despite how many food bowls you lay down, water bowls you lay down with that many cats, there's always going to be someone who's not getting enough," she said.

"It's just too hard to monitor. From that perspective alone, it's challenging for the animals."

The Toronto Cat Rescue is now focused on finding permanent homes for the cats. Koenen said the adult ones will be up for adoption soon, while the kittens won't be ready until the summer when they are 12 weeks old.

The group has been appealing for donations to help them cover the cost to ensure the rescued cats are ready to be adopted. They are also looking for volunteers.

"Donations are the lifeblood for us...We don't have any government donations. So that is the best way to help us," Koenen said.

"This rescue, in and of itself, takes an enormous drain on our volunteer base. And so if they head to our website, there are lots of open, open positions."