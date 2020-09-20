The Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) is confirming the first two positive cases of COVID-19 at two separate schools on Sunday.

The board says a staff member at St. Basil-the-Great College School and a student at St. Gerald Catholic School have both tested positive for the virus as of Sept. 19.

Both schools remain open.

TCDSB spokesperson Shazia Vlahos told CP24 that students in the same cohort as the infected student at St. Gerald are being asked to self-isolate.

"They did also provide a separate letter of communication to the cohort where the student was present and provided that information asking the students in that cohort to self-isolate and to get tested out of an abundance of caution," Vlahos said.

Vlahos added that a confirmed case does not mean the individual was exposed to the virus at the school.

"In this case we have no confirmation that it may have happened at the school," Vlahos said. "Again, we’re still working with Toronto Public Health as the situation evolves and they’re continuing to provide us with information and updates but we don’t know where the student may have gotten it from.”

As for the infected staff member, Vlahos did not discuss further details but said there is no risk of exposure to others.

“The last day they were at the school was actually Friday, Sept. 11 and you’ll probably note that schools had not yet started at that time," Vlahos said. "We’ve been working really closely with Toronto Public Health on that case and they’ve informed us that there is no risk of exposure to anyone else that may have been present at the school on that date.”

The TCDSB says all schools where there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 will receive a letter from Toronto Public Health to inform them about the possible exposure.

Toronto reported 113 new cases of the virus on Sunday, 129 on Saturday and 130 on Friday.