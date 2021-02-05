Toronto city council has approved plans to bring back and enhance the CafeTO program, which allowed restaurants and bars to set up patios on sidewalks and in curb lanes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “bigger and better” CafeTO program is set to help establishments operate while maintaining health and safety protocols, city staff said in a news release issued Friday afternoon.

“We are bringing CafeTO back and it will be bigger and better this year. The restaurant operators and BIAs we have heard from are enthusiastic about the return of this program because it has helped local businesses stay in business, helped protect jobs, and CafeTO has improved the quality of life in our city for residents,” Mayor John Tory said in a statement.

The initiative, which launched last summer, allows restaurants and bars to provide expanded outdoor dining areas to ensure physical distancing in an effort to reduce COVID-19 transmission.

City staff said the first wave of registration for the expanded program will begin late this month.

Pending public health orders, approved CafeTO curb lane closure locations will be installed in May- almost two months earlier than last year, city staff said.

In a report reviewed by city council this week, staff said that the expanded CafeTO program will allow restaurants and bars to build temporary decks and platforms in curb lanes after they were initially prohibited from doing so last year.

The report also calls for patio fees to be waived again this year given the adversity the restaurant industry is currently facing.

The city said waiving these fees will result in an estimated revenue loss of $775,000.

City staff said a further revenue loss of $2.5 million is expected due to forgone parking revenue.

In their report, city staff also recommend specific enhancements, including updating the CafeTO registration process to make it more straightforward, developing comprehensive and safe traffic management plans, supporting quick CafeTO installations and ensuring accessible furniture for public parklet areas.

When speaking to reporters last month about bringing back the program, Mayor Tory said that CafeTO has been praised by many restaurant owners and residents.

“I can’t tell you how many people came up to me to say this was a really good thing to happen to our city and that is why it is not just a pandemic measure in my view; I think it is something we will be having in one form or another in the city for many years to come,” he said at the time.

According to a recent survey conducted by the city, 95 per cent of Torontonians want to see CafeTO operate this year and 90 per cent were very satisfied or satisfied with their patio experience in 2020.

In addition, 66 per cent of restaurant operators said their establishment would not have been financially viable without the program.

City staff said the poll surveyed approximately 2,800 restaurant owners/operators and members of the public.

Last year, CafeTO assisted 801 restaurants and imposed 439 curb lane closures, resulting in nearly 9,700 metres of traffic lanes converted into outdoor dining areas.