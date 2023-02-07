Toronto City Council is contemplating new revenue options, including a possible parking levy, as it continues to deal with revenue shortfalls.

Mayor Tory made the item his first key matter at Tuesday’s council meeting.

His motion asks city staff to report back to council in the third quarter of this year with an updated assessment of revenue generating options available to the city.

The motion asks staff to assess how much money the city could take in through various revenue tools, how much it would cost to implement the new revenue streams, and to look at how other municipalities have implemented similar tools.

In particular, it asks staff to take another look at implementing a parking levy. While the city previously examined the idea years ago, it was rejected.

The motion also asks the Toronto parking Authority to complete a review of rates for on-street and off-street parking.

The hunt for new ways to raise cash comes as the city continues to see hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue from reduced TTC ridership, which has not recovered from the pandemic. The city is also grappling with the loss of some development charges because of Ontario’s provincial housing plan, which cut some of the fees developers previously had to pay municipalities.

Tory has acknowledged that whatever new tools the city comes up with will be “limited” and that cities ultimately need a new funding arrangement with the higher levels of government so that they are not constantly struggling to stave off financial disaster. There is currently no requirement for the federal or provincial government to provide cities with any money, though regular funding for large cities from higher orders of government is common in other parts of the world.

“I will reiterate that the tools allowed under the City of Toronto Act are not enough alone to resolve the pressing challenges of this City. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic it is clear that the countless calls this Council has made on other levels of government for sustainable funding is required now more than ever to continue delivering the services our residents rely on,” Tory wrote in his motion. “The best option remains a new model for municipal financing that allows city revenues to grow alongside the economy, an economy which sees Toronto proudly make the largest contribution to our overall national success.”

Cities are also subject to the whims of the provincial government. So while the the City of Toronto Act provides for Toronto to implement revenue tools to help meet its needs, Ontario has previously blocked it from doing so. For example then-premier Kathleen Wynne denied Toronto's request to add tolls to the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway in 2017, though she did agree to provide municipalities with a greater share of gas tax revenue.