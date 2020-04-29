Toronto City Council will hold a special meeting online for the first time in its history on Thursday to discuss the city's COVID-19 emergency response.

In a news release, the city said council will use an online video conferencing platform for the meeting, which will start at 10 a.m.

Mayor John Tory’s COVID-19 emergency report will be on the agenda.

According to the report, which has been posted online, the mayor wants the council to authorize the extension of the state of emergency declared on March 23 until the COVID-19 crisis is proclaimed to be terminated.

Also, Tory wants the physical distancing by-laws to remain in effect until the municipal emergency has been ended or until the council rescinds those by-laws.

Since those by-laws were enacted earlier this month, more than 500 people have been ticketed.

“I will consult closely with members of council on the decision to terminate the emergency declaration, and while the State of Emergency may last as long as required to respond to COVID-19, it is my intention that we will be able to return to some regular scheduled business now that council has the authority to meet virtually,” the mayor said in the report.

As of Wednesday, there are more than 5,300 cases of COVID-19 and 347 deaths in Toronto.

The public will be able to live-stream the meeting starting at 10 a.m.