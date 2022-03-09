Toronto’s top doctor is recommending that the city drop its mask bylaw at the same time as the province, allowing the requirement to be lifted for most settings in less than two weeks’ time.

Toronto’s mask bylaw wasn’t supposed to expire until April 8 but in a report that is being considered by city council today, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa recommends that the bylaw be revoked as soon as the province lifts its mandate.

If approved, it will pave the way for the bylaw to be scrapped as of March 21 when the province has said that it will move masking requirements in most settings, with the exception of public transit, long-term care and retirement homes, health-care settings, congregate care settings, shelters and jails.

The province has set April 27 as the date to remove the mask mandate in all remaining settings.

“Toronto is at a dramatically different point in the pandemic compared to when the mask bylaw came into effect. In June 2020, there was limited knowledge of the COVID-19 virus, no access to vaccines, and very few members of the public were immune as a result of an infection,” de Villa wrote. “The city’s mask bylaw was always intended to be time-limited and was enacted at a time when a city-wide bylaw was required to manage the significant health risks posed by COVID-19 when there was either no vaccine or, later, when the population was only partially vaccinated. Fortunately, given the high rate of vaccine coverage and current epidemiological trends, Toronto can consider removing these regulations in concert with the Government of Ontario.”

The city’s mask bylaw has been in effect since July, 7 2020 and predates the provincial requirement which went into effect later that month.

In her report, de Villa said that lifting the bylaw “does not preclude individuals from wearing a mask” and noted that “Toronto Public Health continues to recommend wearing well-fitted, high-quality masks, particularly in crowded indoor spaces with limited ventilation.”

To that end, she said that she is also recommending that council affirm its supports for residents to choose to wear a mask “even in the absence of regulations requiring mask wearing.”

“The City of Toronto and Toronto Public Health continue to have access to legal tools and other options for responding to COVID-19, if the science and Toronto's local context warrant,” she writes.

While the city is set to repeal its mask bylaw, a separate mandatory mask policy for the TTC that was introduced in June, 2020 remains in effect for the time being.

In a message posted to Twitter, TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said that masks will remain mandatory on vehicles and in stations “until at least” April 27.

Green, however, did not say what the fate of the TTC’s mask policy would be after that point.

“Any changes in our policy will be publicly announced at an appropriate time,” he said.