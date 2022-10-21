Toronto city councillor Cynthia Lai has died.

Her campaign manager, Hratch Aynedjian, confirmed the death of the Ward 23 Scarborough North councillor on Friday afternoon.

Lai died in hospital and was surrounded by family, Aynedjian said in a statement.

“She championed the causes of her constituents and delivered services to residents that reflected the demographic make-up of the ward,” he said.

“The family has asked for privacy and no further comment will be provided.”

Speaking to CP24, Aynedjian said Lai had been sick throughout the year. He said the councillor was feeling better in the spring, so she decided to run for re-election.

Aynedjian cannot give specifics on her illness, saying Lai was very private.

First elected in 2018, Lai was running in this year’s municipal election, hoping to get another term as Ward 23 councillor. There are three other candidates are vying for the seat in Monday's election.

During her time at city council, Lai was a member of the city’s budget committee, economic and community development committee and the Toronto Transit Commission board. Before joining politics, Lai was a successful realtor and became the first Chinese-Canadian president of the Toronto Real Estate Board. She immigated to Toronto from Hong Kong in the 1970s.

Mayor John Tory, who has endorsed Lai for re-election, remembered Lai as a good person “who was a cheerful optimist while at the same time being professional, respectful and good at whatever she did.”

“For the last four years, Cynthia represented the people of Ward 23 Scarborough North with such elegance and distinction. She was such a friendly and warm presence at City Hall and I know I speak for her City Council colleagues when I say she will be deeply missed,” Tory said in a statement.

“I know she was always so proud of her heritage, of her family, her achievements in business and her tremendous work for the community as a volunteer for many charitable causes and in politics.”

Her fellow councillors are paying tribute to Lai on social media. Ward 25 Scarborough Rouge Park councillor Jennifer McKelvie said she will miss Lai, with whom she has many fond memories.

“She was a fierce advocate for community & Chinese-Canadians across the city,” McKelvie added.

Cynthia Lai and I were the new Scarborough Councillors in 2018. She was a fierce advocate for her community & Chinese-Canadians across the city. I will miss her dearly and have many fond memories. My heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, staff and supporters�� #ScarbTO pic.twitter.com/L5FjRuiDf0 — Jennifer McKelvie (@McKelvieWard25) October 21, 2022

Councillor Brad Bradford said he is saddened about the passing of his friend, who will be missed.

“Having visited her in Scarborough North, it was clear she was beloved by her constituents and represented them in a genuine and authentic way. Condolences to her family,” he said.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford tweeted: “I’m so saddened to learn about Councillor Cynthia Lai’s passing. My thoughts are with her friends, family and the constituents she served.”

Lai is survived by her husband and two sons.

Flags at several city buildings, including at City Hall and Scarborough Civic Centre, have been lowered to half-mast in honour of the councillor. The Toronto sign at Nathan Phillips Square has also been dimmed.

Condolence books will be placed in the City Hall rotunda and the Scarborough Civic Centre as of Sunday for anyone who wants to sign in. Condolences can also be emailed to condolences@toronto.ca.