Toronto is closing its drop-off depots to the general public starting on Friday.

In a news release issued Thursday, the city said the closure was prompted by an increase in the number of cases among Solid Waste Management Services staff.

“To ensure the safety of staff and residents, guard against any further spread and ensure Solid Waste Management Services’ staffing levels are adequate to maintain curbside waste collection, the city is closing drop-off depots to the general public beginning Friday, April 30,” the city said.

During the remainder of the stay-at-home order, the city noted that only residents with an existing registered account will be allowed to bring waste to the depots from Monday to Friday. Household hazardous waste will not be accepted.

Drop-off depots and transfer stations were closed last year during the first wave of the pandemic in anticipation of staffing issues.

The city said it “will reassess the situation once the provincial stay-at-home order is lifted.”

The collection of garbage, blue bin recycling, green bin organics, and yard waste is continuing as scheduled, the city said.