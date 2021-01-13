

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Fans will have to wait another year to show off their costumes at Toronto Comicon.

The three-day convention has been cancelled this March because of COVID-19 concerns.

This marks the second year in a row the pandemic has put a stop to the pop culture celebration at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Organizers say they have special plans in store when fans come back together from March 18 to 20 in 2022.

The event typically draws thousands of sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming enthusiasts to Toronto.

The show has also hosted several celebrity guests from franchises such as "Star Wars," "Lord of the Rings" and "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2021.