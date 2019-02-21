

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The suspended CEO of Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC) has been terminated following a third-party investigation into her role in a procurement process that the board says did not meet the organization’s “procedures and protocols.”

Kathy Milsom was first placed on an administrative leave in December after the board became aware of a “flawed” process that was used to award a contract to management consultant agency Orchango, to help with a reorganization that was taking place at the TCHC.

TCHC decided to terminate the contract with Orchango and bring in a third-party to conduct a review of the actions of Milson and another unnamed employee, who was also placed on administrative leave.

In a statement issued on Thursday morning, TCHC’s board of directors said that it has now reviewed all of the “available evidence” and has concluded that “Milsom’s conduct throughout this process did not meet the high standard” that it has set.

“This conduct included overseeing a Request for Proposals (RFP) process that did not comply with the procedures and protocols expected of a public procurement process and failing to fully cooperate with the investigation that has led to this independent report,” the statement said. “As such, we agree that it is in the best interest of the organization that Ms. Milsom cease to be CEO, effective immediately.”

Milson joined TCHC in 2017

Milsom was hired as the CEO of the TCHC in August 2017 following what officials described as an “international search.”

She took over the job from board chair Kevin Marshman, who had stepped into the role after the abrupt resignation of interim CEO Greg Spearn.

In a statement issued following the announcement by the TCHC board on Thursday, Mayor John Tory said that he believes the right decision had been made.

“I firmly believe that everyone involved in the good governance of city agencies must be held to the absolute highest standards. The Toronto Community Housing board has taken decisive action and I believe the board has made the right decision,” he said. “While this situation has been disappointing, our residents should know that we remain focused on changing the culture at TCHC to better the lives of tenants and continue the aggressive building repair program underway."

Marshman will take over as CEO effective April 3, according to the board. He will be the third permanent CEO of the TCHC since 2014.

Sheila Penny, who has been serving as acting CEO, will continue in that role until Marshman takes over.