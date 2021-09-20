A Toronto man killed in a shooting over the weekend in Regent Park is being remembered as a “valuable member of the Toronto Public Service.”

Thane Murray, 27, was fatally shot on Sunday evening when four suspects opened fire just before 9 p.m. in the area of Oak and Sumach streets in Toronto.

Three other individuals were injured and the four suspects remain at large.

Toronto City Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam took to Twitter on Monday to memorialize the community leader, saying that Murray "cared deeply about his family, [friends], community and work."​

“With heavy hearts, we mourn the sudden death of Thane Murray, a well-known youth worker in the community and a City of Toronto employee at the Regent Park Community Centre,” Wong-Tam wrote.

“He was a valuable member of the Toronto Public Service and will be missed by many who knew and loved him.”

Wong-Tam highlighted the neighbourhood in which the incident occurred, stating that “if these shootings took place in Rosedale, no expense would be spared to provide mental health/grief counselling and programs to address roots of violence.”

“But it happened in Regent Park, in Alexander Park and Lawrence Heights where [the] majority of families are poor and racialized,” Wong-Tam said.