A Toronto police officer who was acquitted in a high-profile sexual assault trial five years ago has been charged for allegedly assaulting a woman on Wednesday.

The assault charge against Const. Sameer Kara was laid by the Toronto police’s Professional Standards Unit.

Police did not disclose where the incident happened but said there was a dispute between two people that led to the assault.

When asked about the relationship between Kara and the woman, police said they could not confirm that information as the case is still before the courts.

Kara, who has 14 years of service and works in the force’s communications services, is suspended with pay.

He was previously charged with assault stemming from an April 7, 2022, incident also involving a dispute with a woman.

Kara was also suspended with pay at that time. Police confirmed that there were no criminal convictions in that case, and the constable subsequently resumed his duties.

In 2017, Kara and two other police officers were found not guilty of sexually assaulting a female parking enforcement officer in a hotel in 2015.