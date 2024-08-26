A long-time Toronto police officer who was found guilty of stealing stole credit cards and a luxury watch from deceased individuals is now facing additional charges for violating the terms of his release.

Const. Boris Borissov, who is currently awaiting sentencing on 15 charges related to five incidents that occurred between 2020 and 2022, was arrested by the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal on Saturday while attempting to leave the country at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport.

Borissov, who is 48, was charged with failing to comply with recognizance. He was scheduled to appear in bail court on Monday.

The Toronto resident was previously charged on June 8 for failing to comply with his release order. He appeared in bail court that day.

Back in February 2022, 53 Division launched a missing person’s investigation.

Toronto Police Service said one of the two officers assigned to the case took possession of the missing individual’s personal belongings and allegedly gave the missing person's debit card to associate, who used their debit card to make a purchase at a store in Mississauga.

“After further investigation, it is also alleged that: the police officer and the man fraudulently obtained motor vehicles,” police said in an Aug. 26 news release.

The missing person was later found to have committed suicide.

Borissov was arrested on April 11 and charged with theft, trafficking credit card, use credit card in commission of offence, attempt to obstruct justice, possession of property obtained by crime, unauthorized use of a computer system, fraud, and breach of trust.

He has 16 years of service with Toronto Police Service and is currently suspended with pay.