A constable with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) has been charged after his firearm was allegedly found at a crime scene in Brampton where shots had been fired.

In a news release on Thursday, TPS said the charges stem from an investigation by Peel Regional Police (PRP) into the incident that occurred on Dec. 9, 2023, at a business near Rutherford Road South and Clark Boulevard.

According to PRP, two suspects arrived in the area, and one brandished a gun and fired multiple rounds into the business. No injuries were reported.

Shortly after, officers responded and caught one of the suspects. They also recovered two firearms, a loaded magazine and ammunition.

The suspect, a 23-year-old man from B.C., was charged with several offences. PRP said the second suspect remains at large and that they believe he has left the country.

During the course of the investigation, PRP discovered that one of the firearms they seized was registered to 51-year-old Const. Frederick Teatero, TPS alleges.

The firearm was allegedly never reported missing or stolen.

A search warrant was executed at the officer’s home in Hamilton, resulting in the seizure of an overcapacity magazine and twenty registered firearms that were allegedly stored carelessly.

On Thursday, TPS announced that Teatero was arrested and charged with failure to report, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device, and two counts of careless storage of a firearm.

The constable, who has been with the force for 21 years and is currently assigned to 14 Division, has been suspended with pay as per the Police Services Act.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on May 17.