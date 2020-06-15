A Toronto police constable has been charged in relation to the theft of a police-issued radio in 2019.

The professional standards branch of Toronto police say that sometime between Sept. 12 and Oct. 7 of 2019, an expensive radio belonging to the service was taken.

After an investigation, professional standards said on Monday that 47-year-old Const. Ronald Joseph, of 22 Division in south Etobicoke, was charged with theft over $5,000 and breach of trust.

Joseph has been a Toronto police officer for 11 years and is currently suspended with pay per the terms of the Police Services Act.

He is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Sept. 4.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 416-808-2800.