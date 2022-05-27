The province’s police watchdog has charged a Toronto police officer following an investigation into an interaction he had with a 48-year-old man during an arrest near the city’s waterfront in February.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said two Toronto police officers were on patrol in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Lower Sherbourne Street on February 11 when they encountered a man wanted on outstanding warrants.

“An interaction ensued between the officers and the man, and he was arrested,” said the SIU, which investigates incidents involving police officers where there has been serious injury, death, or allegations of sexual assault.

On Friday, the SIU announced that Const. Louie Cerqua was charged with assault.

Joseph Martino, the director of the SIU, said he had “reasonable grounds” to believe that Cerqua “committed a criminal offence in relation to the February arrest of a 48-year-old man.”

“As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation,” the agency said.

Cerqua is scheduled to appear in court on June 27.