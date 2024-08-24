Toronto police are looking for a motorcyclist who they say struck and seriously injured an officer near Rogers Centre Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Bremner Boulevard and Rees Street shortly before 6 p.m. for the collision.

Police said a motorcycle was observed “popping wheelies” in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard Avenue West and Rees Street.

An officer tried to stop the motorcycle nearby at Bremner and Rees but was struck, police said. The motorcyclist subsequently fled the scene.

The officer was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have released a photo of the red and blue sport motorcycle bike and the rider, who was last seen wearing a green helmet, a blue and green shirt, gray pants, red gloves, and white and gray Nike Jordan shoes.

It is unknown in which direction the motorcyclist was last seen.