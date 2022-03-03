The Special Investigations Unit has cleared a Toronto police officer who fatally shot a gunsmith in southwestern Ontario in November during the execution of a search warrant, saying there are no reasonable grounds to lay charges.

SIU Director Joseph Martino released Thursday the findings of his investigation into the Nov. 3 shooting death of 70-year-old Rodger Kotanko.

"On my assessment of the evidence, there are no reasonable grounds to believe that the (officer) committed a criminal offence in connection with the shooting and death of (Kotanko)," Martino said in the report.

The SIU said police arrived at Kotanko's residence just after 12 p.m. and the shooting occurred around 12:15 p.m. Based on evidence collected and interviews conducted with officers and civilians, Martino detailed what allegedly happened within those 15 minutes.

READ MORE: SIU's full report on the fatal Toronto police shooting of Rodger Kotanko

Members of the Toronto police Firearms Enforcement Unit (FEU) arrived at the residence on Port Ryerse Road to search the property in connection with a firearms-trafficking investigation.

The SIU said firearms that were recovered in two police investigations, including a kidnapping, were determined to be registered to Kotanko's business.

"In neither case had (Kotanko), a gunsmith, reported the firearms stolen or missing, and thus it was suspected that he or an associate had illegally traded in firearms," the watchdog said.

Police decided to do a "soft entry" into the residence given Kotanko's age and no known record of violence in his past. According to the SIU, soft entry means officers would knock on the door, announce their presence, and ask to speak with Kotanko before entering his home.

Police arrived in unmarked vehicles and made their way to the house. The SIU said they encountered Kotanko's wife first, who was unloading groceries, and asked her where her husband was. She told the officers that he was in his workshop, located north of their home.

The SIU said Kotanko was in his workshop with a client at the time who brought his recently purchased pistol for repair. The client gave the gun in a case and watched Kotanko work.

The SIU said the client planned to drop off the gun and return later but was convinced by Kotanko that repair would only take about 15 minutes.

"(Kotanko) was putting the pistol together again – the magazine had not been reinserted in the firearm, but it looked like a complete gun – when he heard sound from behind him," the SIU said.

The sound was from approaching officers.

"The officers called out, 'Police, search warrant,' and, 'Put your hands up,' as they neared and entered the workshop's pedestrian door. (The client) surmised that it was the police and raised his hands," the SIU said.

Police had their guns drawn and focused their attention to Kotanko, who was sitting by a workbench. The SIU said Kotanko allegedly did not raise his hands despite repeated directions.

"Within seconds of their entry, he reached with his right hand towards the workbench, retrieved (the client's) firearm, and turned with it in the officers' direction as they yelled at him to 'drop the gun,'" the SIU said.

One of the officers fired his Glock .40 calibre semi-automatic at Kotanko four times "in rapid succession," striking him and knocking him off the chair, the SIU said.

Two other officers entered the workshop and rendered first aid to Kotanko while the client was escorted out. The client was handcuffed but was later released.

Paramedics arrived and transported Kotanko to the hospital, where he later died. The SIU said Kotanko suffered gunshot injuries to the head, torso and hands.

The officer who fired the shots did not make himself available for an interview with the SIU and did not authorize the release of his notes, which he legally has the right to do. The SIU said Kotanko's wife also refused to participate in the investigation.

Martino said he is satisfied that the officers conducted themselves reasonably in the execution of the warrant.

"It is true that (police) entered the workshop with their guns drawn and immediately asked that the (Kotanko) and (his client) raise their hands, but these would appear to have been reasonable precautions in the circumstances. They were, after all, investigating a serious criminal offence and had reason to believe that there would likely be firearms in the workshop – the Complainant was a gunsmith," Martino said.

"While the SIU is without first-hand evidence of (officer's) state of mind at the time the shots were fired – the officer having exercised his right to remain silent – I am persuaded on the basis of the prevailing circumstances that he fired his weapon to protect himself, and, possibly, (his fellow officer), from a reasonably apprehended assault. For whatever reason, (Kotanko) ignored the officers' direction that he raise his hands. It would seem unlikely that he was mistaken as to who had entered his workshop."

Martino added that the other officer who did not shoot said he feared for their lives at that moment when Kotanko refused to put the gun down "and that he was just about to fire his weapon to defend himself."

On the discharge of four rounds at Kotanko, Martino said evidence does not reasonably establish that it was excessive force. He added that it is hard to imagine what else the officer could have done to protect himself.

"In the circumstances, in the split seconds in which the (officer) had to make a life-and-death decision, I am unable to fault the officer for choosing to meet a reasonably apprehended threat of imminent and lethal force with a resort to lethal force of his own," Martino said. "Given the speed with which events unfolded inside the workshop, no more than about five to ten seconds on the estimate of the civilian eyewitness from the time the officers entered until the shooting, and less than that from the moment (Kotanko) took hold of the gun, retreat or withdrawal to a position of cover were not realistic options."

Martino noted that Kotanko's gun was not in a condition to be fired at the time but said the officers would not have known that. "The gun looked like it was operable," he said.

In January, Kotanko's family launched a wrongful death lawsuit against Toronto police seeking $23 million in damages.