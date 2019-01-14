

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





The conduct of two Toronto police officers at a downtown bar is being reviewed after videos of the pair were posted online.

Multiple videos showing the two cops in uniform were posted to social media on Sunday night. One of the videos appears to show women in handcuffs posing for pictures and videos inside Queen Street Warehouse, while another one shows at least one woman getting into the back of a cruiser.

A video taken from the backseat of the cruiser appears to show YouTube pulled up on the officer’s dashboard computer.

On Monday, Toronto police spokesperson Meaghan Gray told CP24 two officers from 52 Division were seen in the clips.

“We had one call for a crowd control issue at that location over the weekend but that doesn’t appear to be the reason these officers were at that location,” Gray said.

“We are always concerned when videos like this come up and thankfully it doesn’t happen often but when it does we refer the matter to our professional standards section and they conduct a thorough investigation and if misconduct is determined then officers will be disciplined appropriately.”

Gray said the videos were brought to the Toronto Police Service’s attention by CP24 on Monday.

“The matter was referred immediately to professional standards. An investigator gets assigned to that case, they will look to identify the officers, speak with those officers, talk to them about what they were doing there and what those video show.”

The two officers have been identified by Gray as Jian Liang and Aaron Isaac.

President of the Toronto Police Association Mike McCormack said he is aware of the matter.

“The Toronto Police Association is aware of a Toronto Police Service professional standards investigation into the allegations of misconduct committed by two members working out of a downtown division,” McCormack said. “As this is an ongoing investigation the Toronto Police Association will make no further comment.”

The officers remain on duty pending the outcome of the review.