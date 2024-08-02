Toronto has been placed under a special weather statement as Environment Canada warns of the arrival of “slow-moving thunderstorms” that could bring torrential downpours to the city this afternoon.

The weather agency says that rainfall amounts of 30 to 60 millimetres are expected, though higher totals are possible in some locations.

The rain is expected to taper off this evening, with a risk of some light showers returning on Saturday.

“A system spinning by to the south of us will kick up clouds over the lower lakes and bring the risk of late morning showers to the GTA. Watch also for localized thunderstorms developing over the region by late afternoon,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said. “A few showers could linger into early Saturday. But, again, the active weather will be very localized.”

In advance of the rainfall, the Toronto Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood outlook that will remain in effect until tomorrow.

It says the heavy rain associated with the thunderstorms could result in “high runoff” from GTA river systems, creating “hazardous conditions” in the process.

“Heavy rainfall, in a short duration of time, from thunderstorms, could result in poor visibility and ponding of water in low-lying areas or areas with poor drainage,” the TRCA advisory notes.

Environment Canada says that the hot and humid conditions will return tomorrow following the rain. Its forecast for Saturday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 30 C that could feel like 38 with the humidity.

There is a 30 per cent chance of showers on Saturday afternoon with the risk of more thunderstorms, according to Environment Canada.