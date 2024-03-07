Toronto will have a wet start to the weekend, as Environment Canada is forecasting significant rainfall late Friday through Saturday.

A special weather statement is in effect for the city and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area, advising that the region could see rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 millimetres.

“A low pressure system will bring widespread rain across southern Ontario this weekend. Periods of rain will begin over southwestern Ontario late Friday and progress eastward overnight,” the advisory reads.

“Rainfall warnings may be issued for some regions as the event approaches.”

Environment Canada said the rain is expected to taper to flurries Saturday night as colder air moves into the region.

Before the rain arrives Friday evening, it will be a mix of sun and clouds during the day with a high of 9 C.

On Saturday, the high will be 6 C. Cloudy conditions will continue Sunday with a chance of flurries and a high of 2 C.