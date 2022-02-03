Toronto City Council has approved the purchase of 25 more automated speed enforcement (ASE) cameras which will be put into operation across the city this year.

Each ward in the city currently has two cameras and the new purchase will bring that number up to three.

“Today's decision by city council will ensure a total of 75 speed cameras will now be delivering enforcement and start the work needed for a larger expansion of this program,” Mayor John Tory said in a statement.

“We also continue to take other concrete steps towards reducing speeding in our city through lowering speed limits, improving road design, increased police enforcement and public education.”

Council also directed Transportation Services to work to expand the program further at the earliest possible date.

The existing devices are installed near schools in Community Safety Zones. They first started enforcement in July 2020 and issued 85,138 that year. Last year the cameras dished out just over a quarter-million rickets.

“Preliminary evaluation data from an ongoing study on the ASE program conducted by The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) point to increased compliance and reduced speeding, demonstrating a positive impact on driver behaviour where the speed cameras were placed,” the city said in a statement.

The fines range based on how fast a vehicle is going. The tickets don’t add demerit points or otherwise affect a person’s driving record.

The increased staff costs associated with operating the additional cameras will be considered as part of the 2023 budget process.