

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto city council has voted in favour of allowing privately-run licensed cannabis retail outlets to open up next year.

Twenty councillors including Mayor John Tory voted in favour of the motion, which will see the province allow privately-run marijuana shops open as soon as April 2019.

Four councillors, John Filion, James Pasternak, Cynthia Lai and Josh Matlow, voted against.

The provincial legislation allows marijuana shops to operate as close as 150 metres to schools, a provision that caused some councillors concern.

On Wednesday, city councils in Mississauga and Markham voted to not allow pot shops in their jurisdictions, with both councils citing significant public opposition.

Municipal councils in Ontario must decide whether to accept or reject private marijuana retail outlets by Jan. 22, 2019.