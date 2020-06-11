Ward 1 Councillor Michael Ford was admitted to a North York hospital for tests on Thursday afternoon after suffering symptoms consistent with COVID-19 days after testing positive for the virus.

“Based on advice from Toronto Public Health, he checked in to Humber River hospital to have additional testing done,” Ford’s spokesperson said in a statement.

“The hospital continues to monitor his status, but overall, he is feeling well.”

Ford, who is the nephew of Ontario Premier Doug Ford, confirmed on Tuesday that he contracted the virus and was self-isolating.

The premier’s office previously told CP24 that Doug Ford has not interacted with his nephew over the past two weeks.

Premier Ford was tested for the virus on Wednesday after learning that Education Minister Stephen Lecce had been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

His test came back negative.

Michael Ford has been on Toronto City Council since winning a 2016 by-election to fill the seat of his late uncle, Rob Ford, who passed away that year.

He was re-elected in 2018 and currently serves on a number of committees, including the Toronto Police Services Board.

- With files from Joshua Freeman