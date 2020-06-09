Ward 1 Councillor Michael Ford says he is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

“This morning I was made aware that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have been self isolating and will continue to do so over the next 14 days as I work from home to participate virtually in city business and committee meetings, and to continue serving the residents of Etobicoke North,” Ford said in a statement released through his office Tuesday evening.

Ford said he is “feeling well” and is in constant contact with Toronto Public Health.

The Etobicoke North councillor is also the nephew of Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

Premier Ford’s office told CTV News Toronto that Doug Ford has not seen or interacted with his nephew in person in recent weeks and that there are no concerns around his personal health.