Toronto councillors are meeting today to debate a budget which builds on social programs and housing while trying to simultaneously plug a $1.8 budget deficit, in part through a 9.5 per cent tax bump for homeowners – the highest property tax increase since amalgamation.

The budget — the first put forward by Mayor Olivia Chow — freezes TTC fares, boosts library spending and includes money to build more affordable housing.

While the mayor sought to trim the budget increase for Toronto police, she said Tuesday that she will support a motion at council to provide the force with the full $20 million increase advised by the Toronto Police Services Board in December. She said her support for restoring the full increase follows indications that other levels of government will help Toronto with its unique needs around policing, though they have not yet said how much they will commit.

A short time into Wednesday’s meeting, as councillors were asking questions about the police budget, a protester in the gallery was removed from the chamber after they disrupted the meeting, yelling for police to be defunded and abolished.

Ahead of the budget, some activists had said they would like to see less money for police, while the service itself argued that it has been underfunded for decades, with increases often falling short of inflation.

While the proposed budget asks residents to pay more, Chow said the increase amounts to less than a dollar a day for the average household. Staff had recommended a nine per cent increase, in addition to a 1.5 per cent bump to the city-building fund. Following budget consultations, Chow revised the staff-proposed increase to eight per cent, bringing the overall increase to 9.5 per cent.

Speaking with reporters ahead of the meeting, she reiterated that she inherited a financial mass, with an opening budget deficit of $1.8 billion.

Chow touted the fact that she has been able to secure money from other levels of government in order to help plug the hole, including an upload of the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway to the province, and hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal government to help with housing and asylum seekers. However she said that it is still not enough.

“Even with all our hard work, we still needed to increase revenue so vital city services will improve,” Chow said.

She noted that the property tax increase for multi residential buildings is being held to 3.75 per cent so that renters don't feel the impact.

Still, she said that the increase is necessary if people want to see the sort of city they voted for.

"People voted for me to bring the city back on track to change course to fix those potholes, invest in public transit and housing," Chow said."We can't do that without paying for it. It just won't work. That's magical thinking. It won't work. We've been doing that for a while."

However she vowed that the city will track its progress in order to make sure taxpayers are getting what they pay for.

"When you go out and buy something, you're getting something back. When you pay for service you want to see the service and receive the service, you want good service," Chow said. "When people are asked to pay $1 extra in their property tax, yeah, they want to see results. So we will track our service levels. We will set goals and timetables with clear targets so that we can be accountable. That's the least we can do. Because Torontonians deserve no less."

While Chow backed down on the police budget, it remains to be seen whether other items left out of the budget might be saved, in particular a windrow-clearing program that helps residents clear the snow left at the foot of driveways by city plows. A number of councillors have said that the program allows seniors to stay in their homes and have said they will fight to keep it.



