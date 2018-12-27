

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A Toronto couple has been identified as the victims of a fatal snowmobile accident near Peterborough over the holidays.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, the couple was riding back from a Christmas dinner on Tuesday and was last seen at around 11 p.m.

Two bodies were found in the water of Jack Lake, south of the village of Apsley, at around 10 a.m. on Boxing Day.

On Thursday, police identified the two snowmobilers as Gerald White, 76, and Patricia White, 69.

The two were a married couple from Toronto and were riding back to their cottage on a single snowmobile after having Christmas dinner at a neighbour, police said.

On Wednesday, OPP issued a warning to snowmobilers to avoid driving on lakes and rivers.

“If it can't be avoided, check ice conditions beforehand, wear a floater suit and carry ice picks and make sure they are accessible,” Police said in a release.

- With files from CTV Barrie Reporter Beatrice Vaisman