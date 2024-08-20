Toronto Crime Stoppers is stepping up its efforts to help combat auto theft in the city by offering a $5,000 cash reward to those who provide information that will help police identify and arrest those responsible for it.

The crime victim service made the announcement at a Tuesday morning news conference at Toronto Police Service (TPS) headquarters.

This "enhanced" cash incentive, however, is only in effect until Sept. 30.

"So, if you have something to say, say it now," Crime Stoppers Chair Sean Sportun said during the newser.

This news comes as Toronto Crime Stoppers unveiled its latest public awareness campaign, which aims to bring attention to the growing impact of auto theft and how it affects communities in Toronto.

Auto theft is so prevalent in the city with a vehicle being was stolen every 40 minutes in 2023.

This year, it is is the second most prevalent crime in Toronto, following assault.

And while auto thefts and home invasions are both trending down by roughly 20 per cent in 2024, almost 6,200 vehicles have already been reported stolen this year, according to TPS open data.

Carjackings, meanwhile, are significantly up, with police data from the first three months of 2024 showing that they’ve increased by 106 per cent.

Today, Toronto police also announced the creation of a new central auto intake model to “track and identify” all stolen vehicles and related crimes in Toronto as well as examine trends and similarities.

Last September, several police forces in Ontario came together as part of a provincial carjacking task force to address rising incidents of violence related to auto crimes. The task force, which has since concluded, investigated 378 violent occurrences, 265 of which happened in Toronto.

"Auto theft is more than just a crime, it's a violation of our safety and peace of mind. Every stolen vehicle represents a potential threat to public safety and brings about obstructions that go beyond financial loss, it disrupts lives and weakens our community safety," said Sportun, adding that the organization "operates on the principle that everyone can play a role in crime prevention and community well being."

He added that "community safety truly is a shared responsibility when as a community, we remain silent, we are all victims."

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said auto theft has "profound effects on community safety and well-being," adding that this crime “continues to be a source of significant concern” in Toronto, the GTA, and across Canada.

"These are not just property crimes. These crimes impact people’s sense of safety, security and have lasting impacts on families and communities touched by these violent acts, " he said, noting that organized crime is behind "a lot of these activities."

"Police services, other law enforcement partners, and private sector industry stakeholders will continue working together to address this complex and very serious community safety issue. We will also continue to dedicate significant amount of resources to investigating, arresting and prosecuting anyone involved."

Demkiw went on to say that the 7,000 tips and 15,000 follow-ups collected by Crime Stoppers each year have been instrumental in helping investigators solve countless cases where "community members were victimized."

"The value that Toronto Crime Stoppers brings to our service is immense," he said, pointing to anonymous tips in 2023 that assisted police in solving five homicides, making 100+ arrests, laying 700+ charges, and seizing $800,000+ worth of illegal drugs. He also noted that Crime Stoppers tips and info helped police gather more than $5 million in recovered and seized property, including 30 illegal firearms and 42 recovered vehicles.

“We could not have done this without the public's assistance. Crime Stoppers helps enhance community safety by empowering members of the public to share information without fear of reprisal,” he said.