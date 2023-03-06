Construction is underway to bring dedicated bike lanes to one of downtown Toronto’s busiest streets for cyclists.

The city says the existing bike lanes on College Street will soon be replaced with what’s known as cycle tracks, which are adjacent to the roadway, but separated from vehicular traffic.

Work will be completed over phases in the next three months and will reach as far as Manning Avenue in the west and Bay Street in the east.

Upon completion, cyclists will have access to new elevated tracks from Manning to Spadina avenues, and street-level tracks from Spadina Avenue to Bay Street.

During the construction, the city says traffic on College Street from Manning to Spadina will be reduced to one shared lane in each direction and that existing bike lanes will be closed.

“People cycling can share travel lanes where possible, or dismount and use existing sidewalks,” the city said in an update, noting that cyclists can also use Harbord Street as an alternative.

Construction will take place Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., with some work after hours and on weekends, as required.

TTC stops along the route may be removed or relocated during the project and sidewalk access will be limited.

The project builds on the replaced streetcar tracks and integrated TTC and cycle streetcar platforms in the area, which were completed in the fall.

According to the city, cycle tracks help distinguish the area for cycling from motor vehicle traffic beyond a painted bicycle lane. As such, officials believe the tracks create a safer environment for cyclists.