Mayor John Tory declared a state of emergency Monday – the first in the city’s history –as the city works to try and stem the spread of COVID-19.

“We are declaring a State of Emergency as part of the city's ongoing efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure the municipal government can continue to act and respond quickly to the pandemic and any other events that arise in the weeks ahead,” Tory said Monday from his condo, where he remains in self-isolation as a precaution following travel.

“This declaration sends the strongest possible message I can to our residents to stay home and to change their behavior,” Tory said.

In making the declaration, Tory said the next few days are “absolutely critical” in the fight to slow the pandemic and urged people to stay home as much as possible and to only venture out no more than once a week to buy essential supplies.

“While the declaration does not change the Level 3 status of the city’s Emergency Operations Centre, it does provide city staff with the necessary flexibility to access resources in a more timely way so it can continue to keep the city functioning and safe,” the city said in a news release.

Speaking with reporters at a news conference, Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, said that the emergency declaration allows the mayor to issue orders and “implements a legal construct that enhances our ability to be nimble.”

Pegg, who is heading the city’s emergency response, said the declaration does not change the delivery of any essential services. Emergency services, water, hydro, and other essential services are continuing.

“The city of Toronto’s response to the COVID-19 emergency remains coordinated, balanced and effective,” Pegg said.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city’s medical officer of health, said that her recommendation to issue the emergency declaration was not based on any one particular development, but on “the sum totality of our observations.”

“We expect to see more cases of COVID-19 in our city, both with and without travel links. As I’ve said before, community transmission is occurring,” de Villa said. “Toronto still has the opportunity, we still have the opportunity to slow this virus spread, but we need to work together.”

She said we need to see “better and more social distancing.”

“There continue to be a number of people congregating in a way that is not helpful,” she said.

Toronto had 239 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as if 1 p.m. on Monday, de Villa said.

The emergency declaration comes as the province orders the closure of all non-essential businesses in order to fight the pandemic. While the province said the order will be in effect as of 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, de Villa urged businesses to close as soon as possible.

“The sooner these non-essential businesses are able to close, the greater the impact on reducing virus spread,” she said.

In his comments, Tory reiterated that people who work in essential services, such as health care workers “are heroes for us right now” and everyone needs to do as much as possible to keep them safe.

He urged people who don’t absolutely need to venture out, to stay home.

“I know this is an incredibly tough time for residents across our city. I want them to know that we are doing everything we can at the city to fight this virus while continuing to deliver our essential and critical services,” Tory said. “I remain confident that we will get through this pandemic by continuing to work together and all following the advice of our public health professionals.”

He also said the city would be looking at moves to more forcefully shut down some outdoor facilities where some people have continued to gather, such as basketball courts and playgrounds.

For the time being, full transit service will still continue, with the city closely monitoring any crowding on the system, Tory said.

While construction sites have continued to operate as usual, Tory said the city is now considering whether social distancing measures should be applied to construction projects as well.

De Villa said that it’s difficult to give a blanket advisory for all construction work and noted that some construction involves essential services.

‘Take care of each other’

The mayor also said that while the situation is dire, people should do their best not to fall into despair.

“Have a sense of hope about this,” Tory said, noting that previous generations have dealt with times of great sacrifice and uncertainty.

He urged people to continue checking in on one another, particularly on those who are vulnerable.

De Villa echoed that message.

“I understand that this physical distancing that I’m urging you to do is not easy,” she said. “Self-isolation may be taking its toll on many of us, maybe all of us. We are all human. But at this time physical closeness is exactly what we need to avoid.”