A Toronto driver who allegedly struck and killed a 26-year-old cyclist in late August has turned himself in to police.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Burnhamthorpe Road and Kipling Avenue in Etobicoke just before 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 24 for a call for a personal injury.

Police said that a female cyclist was riding her bike westbound on Burnhamthorpe just east of Kipling when the driver, who was also headed westbound, struck her. The driver remained at the scene after the collision.

The victim, who police have not identified, was transported to hospital with serious injuries. One week later, she was pronounced dead.

Investigators previously asked the public for security or dashcam footage of the incident to identify the driver, a description of whom was not released, of the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta.

In an update on Tuesday, police said 28-year-old Andreas Erodotou surrendered to Toronto police traffic services investigators.

He’s charged with dangerous conveyance causing death and careless driving causing death.

Erodotou was scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom for a bail hearing on Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to reflect that the driver remained at the scene of the collision. Police initially told CTV News Toronto that the driver fled the scene.