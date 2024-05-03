Drivers in Toronto may have to navigate multiple road closures this weekend as a result of construction, special events and filming.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cherry Street

Cherry Street is closed south of Polson Pier due to maintenance on the Ship Channel Lift Bridge.

Drivers are being asked to use Unwin Avenue to access Port of Toronto and Cherry Beach.

Lake Shore Boulevard

On Friday, Lake Shore Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes westbound near the Yonge Street off-ramp for road restoration. This will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Until mid-June crews will be replacing a fence near New Brunswick Way and British Columbia Road, meaning that Lake Shore Boulevard will be reduced to two westbound lanes in the area. The closures are expected to impact drivers between 6:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on weekdays.

On May 4 between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m., driving restrictions will take place at the intersection of Lake Shore Boulevard and Bay Street for road restoration following the installation of a gas main.

A section of Bay Street will be closed between Richmond and Adelaide streets on Saturday between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Gardiner Expressway:

Starting Sunday, one additional westbound lane on the Gardiner Expressway will be closed overnight between Dowling Avenue and Riverside Drive for the installation of a security fence.

The closure will last until June 14 and impact drivers between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily, Sundays to Thursdays.

On evenings when there is a big event at Scotiabank Arena, Rogers Centre, BMO Field or the Budweiser Stage, the lane closure will begin at midnight.

Toronto Marathon

Multiple lane closures will be in effect on Sunday, May 5, due to the race. Roads will reopen in phases as the marathon progresses. Here are some of the major roads impacted:

Yonge Street between Churchill Avenue and Belmont Street

Spadina Road between Lonsdale Road and Austin Terrace

Rosedale Valley Road

Bayview Avenue

Eastern Avenue

Front Street East

Lake Shore Boulevard West

The City of Toronto has a full map of the route on their website.

Etobicoke Khalsa Day parade:

Multiple road closures will also go into effect in Etobicoke on Sunday, between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., for the parade.

According to the city, these are the major roads impacted:

Morning Star Drive between Airport Road and Humberwood Boulevard.

Humberwood Boulevard from Morning Star Drive to Humberline Drive.

Humberline Drive from Humberwood Boulevard to Finch Avenue West.

Eastbound lanes on Finch Avenue West between Humberline Drive and Woodbine Downs Boulevard.

Northbound lanes on Woodbine Downs Boulevard between Finch Avenue and Carrier Drive.

Eastbound lanes on Carrier Drive between Woodbine Downs Boulevard and the Sikh Spiritual Centre at 9 Carrier Drive.

Other weekend closures:

Vaudeville Drive will be closed between Father Redmond Way and Treeview Drive starting noon on May 3 until 1 a.m. on May 4 for the filming of a television series.

Bleecker Street will be fully closed between Carlton and Wellesley Streets for the replacement of a Toronto Hydro transformer. The closure will take place on May 4 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Queen’s Park Crescent will be closed between College Street and Bloor Street West on May 5 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. for the Ontario Police Memorial Foundation Ceremony of Remembrance.

King Street will be closed between Mowat and Fraser Avenues for the replacement of aging TTC streetcar tracks until May 21. Sidewalk access will remain in place.

Denison Road East will be closed between Weston Road and Jane Street for sewer upgrades until May 7. The closure will take place daily between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Almore Avenue will be closed around the intersections of Gorman Road (until May 31) and Yeomans Road (until Sept. 30) due to microtunnelling for a sanitary sewer.

Officials are urging drivers to plan accordingly and allow for additional commuting time.