Some Toronto residents are being urged to keep expired parking permits affixed to their windshields as the city deals with “supply chain issues” that have impacted its ability to send out new stickers.

Several images have been circulating on social media showing the lengths some drivers are going to in order to avoid a parking ticket amid the delays, including posting the receipt for their permit beside their expired sticker.

In a statement provided to CTV News Toronto on Tuesday, the city acknowledged that the “processing and printing of permits was impacted by supply chain issues” but it says that the issue has now been resolved and that drivers should be getting their new permits soon.

“The city has cleared up the backlog of permit requests and the last batch was mailed out earlier today,” the statement notes. “The police’s parking enforcement unit will be providing a grace period while residents transition from one permit sticker to the other. Residents who have the expired permit affixed to their windshield will not receive a ticket.”

The city has said that anybody with a sticker that expired on May 31 who does receive a ticket can contact permit.parking@toronto.ca with the ticket information.

Residential on-street parking permits are typically renewed every six or 12 months, meaning that the issue is only impacting a segment of drivers.