

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press





PARIS -- Canada's Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson earned silver in the women's beach volleyball final on Friday after dropping a 2-1 (26-24, 12-21, 15-10) decision to Brazil's Ana Patricia Ramos and Eduarda Santos (Duda) Lisboa at the Paris Games.

It was the first time a Canadian women's team reached the Olympic podium in the sport. Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson shared the previous Canadian best after fifth-place results in 2021 with different partners at the Tokyo Games.

The first Olympic final appearance for both teams came in a late-night start at the picturesque Eiffel Tower Stadium.

Canada charged out to an 8-2 lead as the top-ranked Brazilians seemed unsettled. A Ramos block -- complete with finger wag -- cut the Canadian lead to five at 13-8.

Both teams had set points in the opener but Brazil finally converted on its fourth opportunity.

In the second set, Humana-Paredes made a dig and followed with an emphatic conversion to give Canada an 11-10 lead entering the technical timeout.

Canada continued to apply pressure thanks to its strong defensive effort and effective net play. A Humana-Paredes ace made it 18-11 and Canada rolled into the tiebreaker.

Brazil responded early in the deciding set, jumping out to a 10-6 lead. The players had words a few points later and an on-court official needed to help defuse the argument.

The on-site DJ got in on the fun by playing John Lennon's "Imagine" on the loudspeakers.

On the second match point, a Ramos spike deflected off Wilkerson's hands and the celebration was on for hundreds of vocal Brazilian supporters throughout the sellout crowd.

Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson, both from Toronto, reached the final after a comeback victory a day earlier against Tanja Hueberli and Nina Brunner of Switzerland. They saved a match ball in the three-set semifinal win.

The seventh-ranked Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson struggled to a 1-2 start in pool play and needed a win in the lucky-loser round just to qualify for the round of 16.

Once there, they reeled off three straight victories to set up a showdown with the top-ranked Brazilians, who beat the Canadians in a tightly contested Pan Am Games final last year in Santiago, Chile.

Earlier Friday, Hueberli and Brunner defeated Australia's Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar 21-17, 21-15 for the bronze medal.

Canada's only other Olympic podium appearance came in 1996 when John Child and Mark Heese won bronze at the Atlanta Games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2024.