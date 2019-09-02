

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Firefighters are battling a two-alarm blaze in a home in North York.

Toronto fire said they were called around just after 9 p.m. for reports of a fire in a residence on Altamont Road, just west of Yonge St. and Finch Avenue.

The home is reportedly vacant and under construction.

Viewer images show heavy smoke billowing out of the house.

No reported injuries at this time.

Altamont Road is closed in both directions from Finch to Hendon avenues.