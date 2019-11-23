

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A Toronto firefighter who was injured while battling a downtown blaze earlier this month has been released from the hospital.

“Now this is great news! This is @Toronto_Fire Captain Warren (seated) and Firefighter Leimonis (crutches) leaving the Hospital together,” tweeted Toronto Fire Captain Matthew Pegg on Saturday evening. “As they explained, ‘we came in here together and we will go out together too’. On the road to recovery!”

A fire broke out at a vacant three-storey home in the area of Jarvis and Shuter streets around 2 a.m. on Nov. 2.

The two firefighters were in the process of ventilating the building and were attempting to move onto a ledge on the third floor when they fell.

Warren was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.He was in the ICU for more than a week.

Leimonis suffered a broken leg and has been recovering at home.

The three-alarm blaze is being investigated as arson. Police released a composite sketch of a male suspect.