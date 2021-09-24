Toronto Fire crews are investigating after a blaze broke out at a downtown restaurant Friday morning.

Shortly before 11 a.m., Toronto Fire was alerted about a fire at Rudy, a burger restaurant at Queen and Duncan streets.

Heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the restaurant.

Shortly after arriving on scene, fire crews said the main body of the blaze was knocked down.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Duncan Street from Queen Street to Richmond Street is closed as fire crews and Toronto police investigate.