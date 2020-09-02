Toronto fire crews are investigating a blaze that broke out at a highrise in Yorkville early Wednesday morning.

At around 6:20 a.m., fire crews responded to reports of a two-alarm fire at a building on Avenue Road, near Yorkville Avenue.

The fire appears to have started in a bedroom on the 16th floor, Toronto fire said.

Paramedics say a person was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“We’ve had two people brought down. One treated on scene, one has been dispatched to Mount Sinai by ambulance. Smoke inhalation more than likely,’’ Acting District Fire Chief Don Barrett said.

The fire has since been put out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.