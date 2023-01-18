Freezing rain, ice pellets and snow are forecasted to culminate in a mix of messy weather in Toronto, and across southern Ontario, on Thursday.

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning that spans across most of southern Ontario, from London to Kingston.

“The temperature, at or above freezing, is going to allow the precipitation types to change throughout the day,” CTV News Toronto’s weather anchor Lyndsay Morrison said.

In the morning, freezing rain, ice pellets and snow are anticipated. As temperatures rise above zero degrees Celsius, the weather will transition to a drizzle.

“As we’re heading out the door Thursday morning, you can expect light snow in some areas and then we get into some patchy freezing rain. Ice pellets are going to be possible around the noon hour. Into the afternoon as the temperature rises, we could transition over to some drizzle or rain,” Morrison said.

North of Toronto, a winter weather advisory is in effect, anticipating anywhere from 5 to 10 cm of snow on Thursday in areas like Haliburton and Parry Sound.

The City of Toronto posted a winter storm update detailing plans to deploy crews and equipment to “strategic” and “high-priority” locations, along with salting surfaces as soon snow starts to accumulate.

The national weather agency is recommending extra caution on highways, roads, walkways and parking lots as they become icy and slippery.