

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto and much of southern Ontario are under a special weather statement ahead of a significant snowfall over the weekend.

Environment Canada issued the weather advisory on Thursday afternoon.

According to the national weather agency, a low-pressure system will move through the region beginning Friday overnight through Saturday evening.

Up to 15 cm of snow is expected to fall.

Some areas could see snow transitioning to periods of rain by late Saturday.

Environment Canada said blowing snow due to strong winds could reduce visibility in some areas, making travel hazardous.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen De Villa issued an extreme cold alert on Thursday as temperatures will fall to – 14 C overnight and as low as – 8 C during the day Friday, excluding wind chill.

On Saturday, the high will be 1 C.