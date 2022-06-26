A heat warning remains in place for the remainder of the weekend in Toronto, but temperatures are expected to cool down Sunday evening.

Environment Canada says that maximum temperatures may reach the low thirties once again on Sunday. Humidex values are also expected to be in the mid-to-high thirties.

The weather agency said “considerably” cooler and less humid air will arrive this evening in the wake of a cold front.

While the heat event continues Sunday morning, the agency is warning that hot and humid air could bring deteriorating air quality.

It also warns that very high temperature or humid conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” the agency said.

“Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.”