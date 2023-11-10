A high school in Toronto’s Little Italy neighbourhood was briefly placed under a lockdown on Friday amid reports of a person with a gun in the area.

The lockdown at Central Toronto Academy near Harbor Street and Ossington Avenue was first put into place at around 12:25 p.m. and was lifted less than an hour later.

Two nearby schools – Dewson Street School and Montrose Public School – were also placed under hold-and-secure orders. Those orders have also been lifted.

It is not clear whether any arrests have been made. Police had previously said that officers were in the area investigating.