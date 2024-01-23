A Toronto high school was briefly laced under a lockdown order for the second day in a row amid reports of an armed individual in the area that are now believed to have been unfounded.

Police said that officers were dispatched to the Finch Avenue and Bathurst Street area at around 11:30 a.m. after receiving reports that a male was seen with a stick or a machete.

Nearby Northview Heights Secondary School was initially place placed under a lockdown while police investigated in the area.

But at around 1:30 p.m. police confirmed that no weapon was actually seen by the person who reported the incident.

“No reported injuries. Officers continue to investigate,” police said in a message posted to social media.

The school remains under a hold-and-secure order.

The incident comes one day after a teenager sustained serious injuries following a report for a person with a machete in the same area.

Police have not yet made an arrest in connection with that incident, which also resulted in a lockdown at Northview Heights Secondary School.