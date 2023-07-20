Toronto police say they have laid charges after a homeless woman was allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted by a suspect who offered her a meal and a shower.

According to police, the suspect approached the woman at around 11 p.m. on July 13 in the area of Dufferin Street and Bloor Street West.

Police said he offered to drive her to his home so that she could have a shower, a meal and somewhere to sleep for the night.

The woman accepted the offer and went to the man's home.

While there, police allege, the suspect watched the woman undress for a shower and then gave her a meal that was drugged.

The woman woke up to find herself being sexually assaulted, police said.

The suspect then drove her back to the area where they met in a white Honda Accord with the Ontario license plate CEAL797, police said.

Investigators announced Thursday that they made an arrest in the case on July 18.

Ali Jassim Aboda, 54, of Toronto has been charged with sexual assault and administering a drug to overcome resistance.

Investigators say they are concerned there may be more victims and are asking anyone with further information to contact police.