Taxing commercial parking across Toronto could generate as much as $150 million for the city each year, according to a proposal that is being considered by Mayor Olivia Chow’s executive committee on Thursday.

Staff are recommending that a city-wide levy be applied on all commercial parking, both public and private, with two distinct geographical zones.

Commercial parking in Zone A, defined as downtown and central waterfront, will be taxed $0.49 per parking spot, and all other areas, referred to as Zone B, will be taxed $0.25 per spot.

The levy will include both unpaid and fee-paid parking lots, including surface parking, underground parking and parking garages.

There will be an automatic exemption for the first 300 square metres of parking for each business, which amounts to about 10 parking spaces.

If approved by council, the tax could add between $100 and $150 million to city coffers each year, staff said.

The city said there are an estimated one million commercial parking spaces in Toronto and about 23,000 commercial properties will be subject to the levy.

Based on an average of 44 parking spots, the impact to an individual business in Toronto is estimated to be between $2,970 and $5,940 per year, depending on location, staff said.

For larger businesses, the price tag would be much steeper.

The city estimates that a large downtown shopping centre with about 144,000 square metres of parking would pay more than $800,000 each year. A large downtown office space with 42,000 square metres of commercial parking would be looking at an annual tax of more than $200,000.

While staff note that the primary objective of the tax is to raise money for the cash-strapped city, there are multiple other benefits to a commercial parking levy.

“The introduction of a parking levy is expected to have a positive impact on City priorities and objectives, including reducing congestion and positively contributing to climate action by encouraging Torontonians to use transit or other means to travel,” city staff wrote.

Staff noted that to effectively bill and collect a parking levy, the city will need to develop and maintain an accurate inventory of parking areas. It is estimated that it could take between 12 and 18 months to develop that inventory, update billing systems, complete testing and notify commercial property owners.

Staff have proposed that the levy be implemented next year.