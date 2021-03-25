Toronto hospital lowering age threshold for COVID-19 vaccine people over 70
A Toronto hospital has said it will now be administering the COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 70 and over.
The hospital said that as of Thursday, people born in 1951 or earlier can make an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine on their website.
The website notes that when filling out the appointment form, those eligible must still select the “75 and older group” in the drop down menu.
The city of Toronto is currently using the province’s booking system at its mass vaccination sites. The provincial site currently only allows people aged 75 or older to get the vaccine, in addition to all other priority groups in Phase 1 of Ontario’s vaccine rollout plan.
However, the city confirmed that each individual hospital is also using their own booking system for COVID-19 vaccines, which means they can change the eligibility requirements as long as it still works within the provincial framework.
Residents aged 60 and up can also book an appointment for the AstraZeneca vaccine at a number of Toronto pharmacies.
Last week, York Region also announced that it will be lowering the age threshold for the COVID-19 vaccine, allowing people aged 70 and up to get the shot. The region of Halton will also be adjusting their eligibility to include residents who are 70 years of age and older (born in 1951 or earlier.