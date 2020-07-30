A hospital technician in Toronto is facing sexual assault charges after three separate incidents.

Toronto police say it is alleged that on Jan. 22, 2018, a 46-year-old woman, who was a patient at the Toronto Western Hospital, near Dundas and Bathurst streets, was sexually assaulted by a man.

On Sept. 14, 2018, it is alleged that a 50-year-old woman was a patient at the Humber River Hospital, near Wilson Avenue and Keele Street, and was also sexually assaulted by a man.

Almost two years later, another incident allegedly occurred at Humber River.

On June 10, 2020, a 36-year-old woman, who was a patient at the hospital, was sexually assaulted by a man.

On July 28, Syed Zaki, 48, of Toronto, was charged with three counts of sexual assault.

Toronto police say Zaki was working as a hospital technician at the time of the offences.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 6