

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Police say a man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting the child of a woman he met at a Toronto hospital were he worked.

It's alleged the man met the woman in 2012 while working at Toronto Western Hospital and befriended her child.

Investigators allege he showed the child pornography, sexually assaulted the child and had inappropriate communications with the child.

They say a 55-year-old Toronto man arrested Tuesday faces eight charges, including invitation to sexual touching, sexual interference, sexual assault, luring a child under 18 and making child pornography.

Police did not specify the nature of the man's work at the hospital.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 15.