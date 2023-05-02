Toronto housing advocate Gru is running for mayor and he will do so with a name other than the one listed on his legal identification, following an exception made by elections officials.

Gru, who does not use a last name, told CP24 he has “not yet had the time or resources” to start the process of getting his legal name changed to Gru before mayoral nominations close on May 12.

But he says that he has been using the name exclusively for the last five years, including in all of his advocacy work at city hall.

The City of Toronto has rules in place regarding how a mayoral candidate identifies themselves. The Municipal Elections Act of 1996 says that a candidate’s first name may be shortened or modified (Tom instead of Thomas, for instance), or their middle name can replace their first on the nomination paper.

As far as single names go, the Vital Statistics Act of 1990 and Change of Name Act, R.S.O. 1990 provide some guidance to align with a person’s “traditional culture,” which in some instances might eschew last names.

Gru’s circumstances don’t fall under the purview of either of these stipulations – “Gru” is not a shortening of his legal name, nor does his choice to go by a single name align with a “traditional culture.”

But he says his community – as well as officials at City Hall – know him as Gru, not his legal name.

As something of a compromise, Gru will run for mayor as “Gru Jesse Allan.”

In a statement to CP24, a representative from Toronto Elections said Gru is “not running under an assumed name, but has requested that a name they use regularly is included in addition to their legal name.”

The representative added that there have been “other circumstances” where a candidate has requested that a name they use regularly be included on the ballot in addition to a legal name.

“The folks at City Hall know me as Gru,” he said. “I have this distinctive character. But then the policy requires them to turn around and say, ‘yes, we know, we know that Gru is the name we know, and it’s how you’ve introduced yourself to everybody for the last five years, but that’s not enough to use it on the ballot.' Realistically, I don’t see myself being able to fight with the bureaucracy.”

Gru used to be homeless, and has been a frequent presence at city hall in recent years, where he has pushed for investments in housing. He says his three top priorities for his mayoral campaign are “housing, housing and housing.”

“At the end of the day, the only people who are really coming forward with solutions are people who have lived it,” he said.

But Gru said that his experience with running of office has convinced him that there should be changes to the city policies around names.

“Half of the people on my team are part of the queer community, and we’ve brought up that if any other person on my team were interested in running for local government, this would be an issue,” he said. “This is important, and it needs to be addressed more fulsomely."