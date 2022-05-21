Health officials in Toronto say they are investigating the first suspected case of monkeypox in the city.

In a news release issued Saturday afternoon, Toronto Public Health (TPH) said the suspected infection was found in a male resident in his 40s.

TPH said the patient had recent contact with an individual who travelled to Montreal and is currently in hospital in stable condition and recovering.

Members of the public may have been exposed to the virus if they attended the Axis Club (located at 722 College Street) on May 14 or Woody's bar (located at 467 Church Street) on either May 13 or May 14.

Officials highlighted that the risk to the general public is very low.

“Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by a virus that is normally found endemic in central and western Africa. It was first identified in monkeys, but its origins remain unknown,” TPH said in the release.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and a rash that often begins on the face and spreads to other parts of the body.

TPH said that in most cases, people with a monekypox infection recover on their own without treatment.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.